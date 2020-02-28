 Back To Top
National

Seoul provides English COVID-19 briefing

By Choi He-suk
Published : Feb 28, 2020 - 11:52       Updated : Feb 28, 2020 - 11:52
Vice Minister of Health and Welfare Kim Gang-lip briefs the media on Friday. Yonhap
Vice Minister of Health and Welfare Kim Gang-lip briefs the media on Friday. Yonhap

The South Korean government on Friday began providing a live feed of the COVID-19 briefings with English interpretation.

The government’s central response team holds two briefings daily, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The interpretation is being provided by the state-run English-language channel Arirang and Korea.net, the government’s official web portal.

The 11 a.m. briefing can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yug09mAgTaI&feature=youtu.be.

The government will release the link for the 2 p.m. and weekend briefings later in the day.

By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)
