Seoul provides English COVID-19 briefing

Vice Minister of Health and Welfare Kim Gang-lip briefs the media on Friday. Yonhap



The South Korean government on Friday began providing a live feed of the COVID-19 briefings with English interpretation.



The government’s central response team holds two briefings daily, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.



The interpretation is being provided by the state-run English-language channel Arirang and Korea.net, the government’s official web portal.



The 11 a.m. briefing can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yug09mAgTaI&feature=youtu.be.



The government will release the link for the 2 p.m. and weekend briefings later in the day.



By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)