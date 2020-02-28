 Back To Top
Entertainment

‘Train to Busan’ sequel ‘Peninsula’ confirms summer release

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Feb 28, 2020 - 13:50       Updated : Feb 28, 2020 - 13:50
“Peninsula” poster (NEW)
“Peninsula” poster (NEW)

“Peninsula,” the sequel to hit zombie flick “Train to Busan,” will be released this summer, distributor NEW said Friday.

Though the company did not reveal the release date, the film may hit theaters in August.

Taking off from where the story ended in “Train to Busan,” the upcoming movie is expected to have the same setting as the first film.

According to Yeon Sang-ho, director of both films, “Peninsula” will take place four years after the zombie outbreak that devastated the Korean Peninsula, revolving around survivors.

Actor Gong Yoo was the star of the first flick, playing a father who kills himself after getting bitten by a zombie to protect his daughter. The sequel will be fronted by Gang Dong-won and Lee Jung-hyun.

“Train to Busan” is considered the most successful zombie flick from South Korea. It attracted more than 11.5 million moviegoers here and opened in more than 150 nations worldwide.





By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
