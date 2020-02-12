Applications for Techstars Korea’s first batch to close March 1

Logos of Techstars Korea (left) and Hillstone Partners
Techstars Korea, a South Korean unit of Colorado-based global startup accelerator Techstars, said Wednesday applications for its first accelerating program in the nation will close on March 1.
The first batch of Techstars Korea, composed of 10 startups, will take part in a 13-week accelerating program in tech hub Pangyo starting June, along with mentorship and a combined $120,000 seed funding. Techstars has joined hands with Hillstone Partners for the program.
Startups adept at lifestyle technology, enterprise software, human-computer interaction or frontier technology are strong candidates for the program, said Techstars Korea Managing Director Lee Eun-se.
The total market cap of Techstars’ alumni across the world -- including SendGrid, PillPack, DigitalOcean, SendBird, Kono.ai and 43 Maru -- tops $25 billion this year.
