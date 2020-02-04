GFriend takes leap with ‘Crossroads’ under Big Hit Entertainment

(Yonhap)



GFriend has returned with “Crossroads,” the group’s first single under its new agency Big Hit Entertainment.



The lead track off the six-piece act’s eighth EP “Labyrinth,” “Crossroads” was highly anticipated, as it marked GFriend’s first release since its agency Source Music was acquired by Big Hit last year.



At a media showcase in Seoul on Monday, the group talked about working with new staff and producers, including Bang Si-hyuk, from Big Hit.



“While we haven’t met Bang in person yet, our staff told us that Bang had high expectations for us and that he thinks of our group as ‘irreplaceable.’ Bang promised to give us his full support to keep creating content that can maximize our charm,” said band leader Sowon.



“Bang also took part in songwriting and producing our album. We could feel that he was giving his best support and that we could rely on him. Not only him, but other Big Hit staff also helped us a lot. We are really looking forward to what’s more to come,” she added.



The string-oriented new single stays true to expressive synth-pop the act is best known for. The bandmates sing about a girl “who stands at a crossroads,” contemplating whether to stay or move forward in the course of growing up.







