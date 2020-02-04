S. Korea reports 16th confirmed case of novel coronavirus

(Yonhap)



South Korea on Tuesday confirmed its 16th case of novel coronavirus infection, with the latest patient being placed under quarantine.



The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said the patient, a 42-year-old woman, had returned from a trip to Thailand on Jan. 19 and started feeling chills on Jan. 25. Her condition has not improved despite receiving treatment, so she was tested for the viral infection on Monday with the test results coming up positive.



The KCDC said that she has been placed in quarantine with efforts underway to find out where she has been and whom she met, to see if they too have symptoms.



Common signs of infection include fever, coughing, shortness of breath, breathing difficulties and muscle cramps. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, acute respiratory syndrome and even lead to death.



The KCDC said that as of early Tuesday, the virus that is thought to have originated in Wuhan, China has claimed 426 lives, while infecting over 20,000 people in 27 countries. (Yonhap)