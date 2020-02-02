 Back To Top
Entertainment

'Parasite' receives top screenplay prize from Writers Guild of America

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 2, 2020 - 16:09       Updated : Feb 2, 2020 - 16:09

(CJ ENM)
(CJ ENM)

The Oscar-nominated South Korean film "Parasite" has picked up yet another trophy in the buildup to the Academy Awards.

Director Bong Joon-ho and co-writer Han Jin-won received the Writers Guild of America (WGA) award for best original screenplay in dual ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles on Saturday (local time).

The cutting satire has earned six nominations for the Oscars, including best picture, best director and best original screenplay.

At the WGA awards, "Parasite" beat out "Booksmart," "1917," "Knives Out" and "Marriage Story." All but "Booksmart" are also up for the Academy Award in the best original screenplay category.

Picking up the top screenplay prize at the WGA awards bodes well for the Korean film's chances at the Academy Awards next Sunday. In two of the past three years, the WGA winners in best original screenplay have gone on to capture the Oscar in the same category: "Spotlight" in 2016 and "Get Out" in 2018. In 2017, "Moonlight" won WGA's best original screenplay award, then earned the Oscar for best adapted screenplay.

According to "Variety" magazine, Bong thanked WGA members for reading the script in translation and said, "You understood the structure of our story and the nuance of our dialogue. It's amazing." (Yonhap)

 

