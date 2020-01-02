Super Junior's Hee-chul, TWICE's Momo in romantic relationship

"After getting along as close colleagues of show business, the two have recently started liking and dating each other," Kim's agency, Label SJ, said.
|(Yonhap)
The relationship was also confirmed by JYP Entertainment, the talent agency of TWICE.
The artists from some of South Korea's most loved idol bands make them one of the highest-profile couple at the K-pop scene.
Born in 1983, Kim debuted as a member of Super Junior in 2005 and has expanded his career to reality shows. Born in 1996, Momo is from Japan's Kyoto Prefecture and joined TWICE through a South Korean reality idol audition program in 2015. Her legal name is Hirai Momo.
The agencies admitted to the two idol stars' relationship following a local news report earlier in the day. (Yonhap)