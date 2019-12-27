No constitutionality dispute in Seoul-Tokyo deal on WWII sex slavery: court

NATIONAL

South Korea’s Constitutional Court on Friday said it found no apparent points of constitutional contention in the 2015 Seoul-Tokyo deal over Japan’s sexual enslavement of Korean girls and women during World War II.



The court said it would dismiss the constitutional complaint filed by 29 survivors of sexual slavery at Japanese military brothels and 12 family members of deceased victims.



The court’s decision came after three years and nine months of deliberation.



“The agreement in question is political in character, and the kind of assessment it demands should also be a political one,” the court said.







The Constitutional Court of South Korea