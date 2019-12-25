E-mart to open second outlet in Philippines

|People shop at E-mart’s first No Brand outlet in Manila, the Philippines. (Emart)
No Brand is E-mart’s private brand promoting low-priced items ranging from food to daily necessities.
The outlet is slated to open Friday on a 353 square-meters area in Robinsons Galleria South, a commercial establishment located in San Pedro City, Laguna province.
The new branch plans to sell some 630 No Brand items, in addition to some 150 local items. It will also add a small cafe early next year.
The company explained that the new cafe is part of its marketing strategy to match the unique snack culture in the Philippines.Snack items take up a large portion of sales at the first outlet that was opened last month, it said.
E-mart aims to add more items at its outlets, while continuing to open new branches at major shopping malls and department stores in the Philippines next year.
Earlier this year, the Korean retailer signed a franchise contract for exports with the Philippines’ leading retailer Robinsons Retail.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)