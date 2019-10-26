[Newsmaker] Suspected pathogenic bird flu case reported in city of Gimcheon

A suspected virulent avian influenza case has been reported in the southern city of Gimcheon, authorities said Saturday, amid South Korea's efforts to contain the spread of African swine fever.
A case of AI H5 virus was confirmed in wild bird feces that were sampled Wednesday, according to the officials in Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang Province, 230 kilometers south of Seoul.
The authorities said it will take about five days to confirm whether the virus is highly pathogenic.
Officials said they have been reinforcing quarantine and inspection efforts within a 10-kilometer radius of the region where the virus sample was discovered.
Last Sunday, South Korea reported a suspected virulent AI case in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, but it was later confirmed as a low-pathogenic bird flu virus. (Yonhap)