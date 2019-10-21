Samsung starts selling Galaxy Fold in Korea

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics began selling its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, to Korean consumers Monday, aiming to boost its popularity ahead of the expected release of the iPhone 11 later this week.



With a 2,398,000 won ($2,042) price tag, the Galaxy Fold can be purchased at retail centers from Samsung and local mobile carriers. Consumers can also order the smartphone online through the Samsung website.



While the coveted foldable smartphones hit the local market last month, they were available only through preorders until now. The phones come in two colors -- black and silver -- and can be used as stand-alone devices for those who choose not to register them with mobile carriers.



Meanwhile, Apple’s iPhone 11 comes out Friday, about a month after sales kicked off in the US and other countries.







Galaxy Fold. Samsung Electronics

Samsung’s first-ever foldable smartphone has been well received by consumers here, with the first and second rounds of preorder sales ending within minutes and a third batch of preorder inventory selling out within a day.Having launched Galaxy Fold’s sales in 21 countries including Korea, Samsung is expected to boost the smartphone’s supply for the global market. Industry watchers estimated that the mobile device’s global production would increase up to 6 million units next year.