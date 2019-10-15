Go to Mobile Version

Wife of ex-justice minister diagnosed with brain tumor

By Yonhap
  • Published : Oct 15, 2019 - 16:19
  • Updated : Oct 15, 2019 - 16:19

The wife of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk has been recently diagnosed with a brain tumor and cerebral infarction, her legal representatives said Tuesday.

Recent MRI tests showed that Cho's wife, a professor surnamed Chung, is suffering from the brain disease, according to her lawyers.

"We are currently checking the degree of severity," the legal team said.

Chung is under a prosecution probe into allegations that she forged a school award to help her daughter enter medical school and was involved in the management of a private equity fund.


Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk (Yonhap)

On Monday, she asked the prosecution to suspend the investigation, citing health problems, after the news came out that her husband offered to resign.

Cho made a surprise announcement that he will step down amid the prosecution's investigation.

Chung's lawyers earlier said she has been experiencing headaches and dizziness since 2004, when she fractured part of her skull while trying to escape from a robbery in Britain, where she was studying.

It has not been determined yet whether the latest diagnosis of the brain tumor is related to her previous brain injury.

The prosecution said it will continue to investigate the allegations and is not affected by Cho's resignation.

In early September, Chung was indicted on alleged forgery of a college presidential citation to help her daughter gain admission to medical school. (Yonhap)





