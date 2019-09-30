Go to Mobile Version

Samsung launches highest-end display lineup in Korea

By Song Su-hyun
  • Published : Sept 30, 2019 - 17:24
  • Updated : Sept 30, 2019 - 17:25

Samsung Electronics on Monday opened a shop for its highest-end display lineup The Wall in the southern part of Seoul, rolling out the first modular displays.

The world’s top TV manufacturer is showcasing the 146-inch The Wall Luxury packaged with Danish audio brand ODEPort’s Steinway Lyngdorf audio system Model O at the ODE shop in the Gangnam district. 


Samsung employees introduce 146-inch Micro LED screen The Wall Luxury at the ODEPort shop in Seoul on Monday. (Samsung Electronics)

It is the third showcase venue for the latest display technology by Samsung, following the first located in the Harrods department store and the Samsung KX experience space in London.

The Wall refers to Samsung’s bespoke modular Micro LED screen that can be customized to any size and aspect ratio. It is the highest-level brand among Samsung’s TV lineups.

Customers can visit the Korea showcase shop in Seoul and seek consultations on purchasing The Wall series products tailored to their personal needs. 

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)


