Actress Kim Tae-hee gives birth to second daughter

ENTERTAINMENT

Actress Kim Tae-hee and singer Rain, one of South Korea's most prominent star couples, had their second daughter on Thursday, the actress' management agency, Story J Company, said.



"We would like to share good news about Kim Tae-hee and Jung Ji-hoon couple's new family member.



Kim gave birth to her second child, a daughter, today at a hospital in Seoul," the agency said in a statement. Jung Ji-hoon is Rain's real name.







(Harper's Bazaar Korea)

"Both mother and daughter are in good health, and are resting with the care and blessings of their family." the agency said.As an actress, Kim will do her best to restart her career as early as possible, the agency added.The couple tied the knot in 2017. Kim gave birth to her first daughter in October the same year.Since 2015, Kim has not appeared in any films or dramas.(Yonhap)