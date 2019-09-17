Cho Kuk’s daughter questioned on suspicions of forged qualifications

Cho Min, 28, was questioned at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office over suspicions of having been granted admission into college and medical school based on fabricated qualifications.
In 2008, then-high school student Cho Min was listed as the lead author in a paper published in a medical journal after a two-week internship at Dankook University School of Medicine.
|Justice Minister Cho Kuk photographed Tuesday at the National Assembly. (Yonhap)
The paper was later included in her application for Korea University, where she enrolled in 2010. A life science professor at the university who sat on the admissions committee at the time, identified by his surname Chi, was questioned on the same day concerning the application process.
“Even I find it strange,” Cho said of his daughter’s being listed as main author in the medical study, at a press conference held Sept. 2 where he denied irregularities. “Authorship standards may have been loose or ambiguous at the time,” he said. “I think she was credited for translating the research into English.”
The Korean Society of Pathologists rescinded the paper’s publication on Sept. 5 over questions concerning Cho’s daughter’s eligibility for authorship. The group cited as the reason for revocation the paper’s failure to receive approval by the research ethics review committee Institutional Review Board, and falsely stating that it had received approval.
Next in line for subpoena is likely Justice Minister Cho’s wife, Chung.
Chung, a professor at Dongyang University, faces allegations that she fabricated a certificate using the seal of the university president in 2012. The certificate was submitted as part of Cho Min’s medical school application.
Prosecutors indicted Chung on Sept. 6, the day of her husband’s National Assembly confirmation hearing, over charges of document forgery.
In a separate investigation into alleged financial irregularities involving the Cho family, Cho Beom-dong, 36, became the first in the family to be arrested Monday afternoon on charges of embezzlement and other offenses.
The minister’s cousin once removed is believed to be the de facto head of Co-Link Private Equity, the operator of a fund in which Chung, the couple’s two children, Chung’s brother and his two children invested a combined 1.4 billion won.
Two companies funded by Co-Link -- Wealth C&T and WFM -- allegedly raised profits by winning government projects following the minister family’s investments.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)