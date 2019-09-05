Arrest warrant sought for CJ Group scion on drug charges

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Prosecutors on Thursday sought an arrest warrant for the eldest son of CJ Group Chairman Lee Jae-hyun over drug charges.The Incheon District Prosecutors’ Office took into custody Lee Sun-ho, heir apparent of the leading food and entertainment conglomerate at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday after he voluntarily showed up at around 6:20 p.m.He was caught Sunday at Incheon International Airport attempting to smuggle in liquid marijuana in cartridges, as well as other types of marijuana, from the US. The 28-year-old is also suspected of having used marijuana. His urine sample test showed positive results for the illegal drug use.A hearing on the arrest warrant is likely to be held Friday at the earliest at Incheon District Court.Lee, however, will not attend the hearing as he has pleaded guilty and is willing to receive due punishment, according to CJ Group.Lee was initially released after being questioned by the prosecution on Tuesday, which triggered criticism over alleged preferential treatment. Other family-run conglomerate scions implicated in crimes involving drugs had all been detained in the early stages of investigation.He is the latest addition to the list of conglomerate scions accused of using liquid marijuana.In April, the grandsons of SK Group founder Chey Jong-gun and late Hyundai Group founder Chung Ju-yung were arrested for allegedly buying and using liquid marijuana.Lee has been working at CJ Cheiljedang, a CJ Group affiliate, since 2013. He has been in charge of food business strategy and planning at the affiliate since May.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)