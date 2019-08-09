Go to Mobile Version

Moon replaces eight minister-level officials, names new ambassador to US

By Yonhap
  • Published : Aug 9, 2019 - 10:08
  • Updated : Aug 9, 2019 - 10:27

President Moon Jae-in carried out his first Cabinet shake-up in five months Friday amid a host of troubles in state affairs from North Korea's resumed rocket launches and a trade fight with Japan.


(Yonhap)

He also picked Lee Soo-hyuck, a diplomat-turned-lawmaker, as new ambassador to the United States, as Seoul has come under growing pressure to increase its financial support for the US Forces Korea and play a bigger role in regional and international security.


Lee Soo-hyuck (Yonhap)

The reshuffle affected eight minister-grade officials, including the justice minister, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

Cho Kuk, former senior presidential secretary on civil affairs, has been nominated to lead the Ministry of Justice. 


Cho Kuk (Yonhap)

Rep. Lee of the ruling Democratic Party will replace Ambassador Cho Yoon-je serving in Washington DC.


Jeong Se-hyun (Yonhap)

Jeong Se-hyun, former unification minister, has been chosen as new deputy chair of the presidential National Unification Advisory Council.(Yonhap)



