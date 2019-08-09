Moon replaces eight minister-level officials, names new ambassador to US

President Moon Jae-in carried out his first Cabinet shake-up in five months Friday amid a host of troubles in state affairs from North Korea's resumed rocket launches and a trade fight with Japan.
|(Yonhap)
He also picked Lee Soo-hyuck, a diplomat-turned-lawmaker, as new ambassador to the United States, as Seoul has come under growing pressure to increase its financial support for the US Forces Korea and play a bigger role in regional and international security.
|Lee Soo-hyuck (Yonhap)
The reshuffle affected eight minister-grade officials, including the justice minister, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Cho Kuk, former senior presidential secretary on civil affairs, has been nominated to lead the Ministry of Justice.
|Cho Kuk (Yonhap)
Rep. Lee of the ruling Democratic Party will replace Ambassador Cho Yoon-je serving in Washington DC.
|Jeong Se-hyun (Yonhap)
Jeong Se-hyun, former unification minister, has been chosen as new deputy chair of the presidential National Unification Advisory Council.(Yonhap)