Fair to introduce Korean books to Vietnam

LIFE&STYLE

The Publication Industry Promotion Agency of Korea

The Publication Industry Promotion Agency of Korea (KPIPA) is hosting a book fair Tuesday and Wednesday in Hanoi, Vietnam.The outreach event aims to promote Korean books, publishers and publishing content in the Southeast Asian country.Prior to the event, participating agencies were required to send information to local buyers and set the date for business-matching talks, in an effort to improve the quality of talks and increase the possibility of deals being signed.Around 24 Vietnamese publishers are participating in the two-day event during which 250 business-matching talks are slated to take place.Twenty-three Korean publishers are taking part this year. Other publishers are to send a total of 105 copies of books for display. The books will be donated to Vietnam after the fair.On the first day of the event, Vietnamese publishers will introduce local trends in the industry, to help their Korean counterparts better understand the market.The KPIPA has three more outreach book fairs scheduled to take place this year, in Argentina (Aug. 28-29), Japan (Oct. 1-2) and North America in November. The agency has hosted annual book fairs in Hanoi since 2017.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)