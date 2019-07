Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki’s divorce final: court

LIFE&STYLE

Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki’s divorce was finalized at a Seoul court Monday.



The two settled their divorce at a closed-door hearing held at 10 a.m. Monday at Seoul Family Court. The hearing lasted for about 20 minutes, a court official said.







(Yonhap)

Their divorce was granted 26 days after the petition was filed June 26. Both cited irreconcilable differences as the reason.Korean law allows a marriage to be dissolved without a trial on the condition of mutual consent.The divorce settlement did not include the division of assets, according to Song Hye-kyo’s agency.The two had married in October 2017 at Shilla Hotel in Seoul’s central district.By Kim Arin ( arin@heraldcorp.com