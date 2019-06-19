CCF 2019 to focus on content creator culture

LIFE&STYLE

From left: Korean folksong singer Lee Hee-moon, YouTuber-chef Gabie Kook and actor-entertainer Robin Deiana (CICI)

An upcoming global forum in Seoul from June 30 to July 2 will delve into the internet content market.Culture Communication Forum 2019, an annual event organized by the Corea Image Communication Institute, invites figures from around the world to experience Korean culture and promote their own culture.Twelve “content creator” delegates have been invited this year. They are bestselling author Ito Ogawa from Japan; US pop columnist Jeff Benjamin; film director Ilya Khrzhanovskiy from Russia; think tank Director Bronwen Maddox from the UK; film director Shakun Batra from India; Korean folksong singer Lee Hee-moon; photographer Andreas Muhe from Germany; film director Herve Demers from Canada; actor-entertainer Robin Deiana from France; film producer Yusi Cheng from China; YouTuber Ali Ertugrul Oztarsu from Turkey and chef-YouTuber Gabie Kook.On July 2, they will discuss the internet content market and debate current trends and the future, along with other panelists, at Grand Hyatt Seoul. This will be followed by a gala dinner, with performances by Korean folksong singer Lee Hee-moon and jazz band Prelude.Among the 150 opinion leaders to attend the gala event on July 2 are CJ Group Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik; actor Ahn Sung-ki; Song Seung-hwan, director of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games’ opening ceremony; ambassador for public diplomacy Chang Jae-bok; Director of the Korean Culture and Information Service Kim Tae-hoon; photographer Koo Bon-chang; and ambassadors to South Korea from around 20 countries, including Yasumasa Nagamine of Japan, Fabien Penone of France, Federico Failla of Italia and Juan Ignacio Morro of Spain.During the three-day event, participants will have the chance to experience Korea through visits to museums, palaces and cultural spots. They will also get to taste Korean delicacies and treats.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)