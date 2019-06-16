Hankook Tire & Technology aims to lead market through innovative tech

In May, the company was renamed from Hankook Tire as part of its holding company Hankook Technology Group’s rebranding to redefine its focus.
The group said it included the word “technology” to reflect its long-term mission to achieve innovation through advanced technologies amidst the “fourth industrial revolution.”
To achieve innovative tire technology, Hankook said it has been conducting all R&D at its center Hankook Technodome in Daejeon, which oversees four satellite research centers in US, Germany, China and Japan. The center was set up in 1982.
|Hankook Technodome (Hankook Tire & Technology)
High-tech facilities at the center produce the company’s customized, perfect-fit tires according to different climates and road characteristics in different countries, the company added.
The company also called the center a source of it’s tire technology innovation, which gave birth to tire products that fit some 320 vehicle models from 46 automakers around the world -- BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porche to name a few -- including premium tires such as Ultra High Performance Tire.
“We will continue to strengthen partnerships with world class premium automakers based on our R&D innovation and technology, as well as expand category of tire lineup which will suit flagship sedans, sport cars, premium sport utility vehicles and more,” the company said in a statement.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)