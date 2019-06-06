S. Korea's ambassador to Vietnam fired for violating anti-graft law

South Korea's ambassador to Vietnam,

Kim Do-hyun, has been dismissed for a breach of anti-graft

legislation and other irregularities, an informed source here said Thursday.



When Kim and his family attended an opening ceremony of a golf

course in Vietnam last October, they reportedly received funding

for a hotel stay and airline tickets.



The strict "Kim Young-ran

Act" took effect in South Korea in 2016 as part of the country's

efforts to wipe out corruption among civil servants and others who





work in the public sector.

Kim is also accused of treating embassy officials in an

arrogant and authoritarian manner, a practice called "gapjil" in Korean.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent the case to the Central

Disciplinary Committee, suggesting a heavy punishment.



The panel decided to fire Kim in a meeting late last month and

recently notified him of the decision, according to the source.



Kim, 53, was appointed to the ambassadorial post in April last

year after serving as a Samsung Electronics Co. executive

responsible for smartphone sales in Europe. He served at the

ministry from 1993 to 2012.