Moon picks new secretary for unification policy

President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday appointed a senior official at the inter-Korean joint liaison office as his new secretary for unification policy.
Kim Chang-soo, South Korea's deputy chief of the liaison office at Kaesong industrial complex just north of inter-Korean border, worked at the secretariat of Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Council and the Korean Council for Reconciliation and Cooperation.
|(Yonhap)
He later served as policy advisor to unification minister.
He majored in philosophy at Korea University and earned a master's degree from the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul.
He is replacing Suh Ho, who became vice unification minister in May. (Yonhap)