Moon picks new secretary for unification policy

President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday appointed a senior official at the inter-Korean joint liaison office as his new secretary for unification policy.



Kim Chang-soo, South Korea's deputy chief of the liaison office at Kaesong industrial complex just north of inter-Korean border, worked at the secretariat of Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Council and the Korean Council for Reconciliation and Cooperation.







He later served as policy advisor to unification minister.He majored in philosophy at Korea University and earned a master's degree from the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul.He is replacing Suh Ho, who became vice unification minister in May.