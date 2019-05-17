Actor So Ji-sub dating former TV presenter

ENTERTAINMENT

Actor So Ji-sub has been dating a former TV broadcaster for a year, the actor's agency said Friday.



The 41-year old actor has been in a good relationship with Cho Eun-jung since they first met on the set of an SBS TV entertainment news program, the agency, 51k, said.



Cho, 25, was an onscreen reporter of the show when So appeared on it to promote his latest film, "Be With You," in March last year.



She debuted on the small screen as a presenter for the popular online game "League of Legends" on cable channel OGN.







(Yonhap, SBS)

Debuting as a jeans model, the swimmer-turned-actor gained popularity for his roles in TV series like "Something Happened in Bali" (2004), "Master's Sun" (2013) and "Oh My Venus" (2015). Last year, he won the top prize of the 2018 MBC Drama Awards for his performance in the successful MBC drama "My Secret Terrius." (Yonhap)