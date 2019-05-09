[Breaking] N. Korea fires off unidentified projectiles

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

North Korea fired unidentified projectiles from an area where one of its missile bases is located Thursday, just five days after launching a barrage of projectiles into the East Sea, South Korea's military said.The projectiles were fired from the Sino-ri area, in an easterly direction, around 4:30 p.m., the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a release. Sino-ri, about 77 km northwest of Pyongyang, is where the North has a base of medium-range Nodong missiles.JCS did not provide further details, including where the projectiles landed. But they could have flown all the way across North Korean territory before crashing into the East Sea.The latest firing came as officials from the United States and Japan were visiting South Korea, including US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, to explore ways to resume stalled nuclear talks with the communist country. (Yonhap)