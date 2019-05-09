[Breaking] Moon says NK missile fire seems to be show of displeasure with breakdown of Hanoi summit

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in said Thursday evening that NK missile fire seems to be show of displeasure with breakdown of Hanoi summit and warned Pyongyang that its recent behavior will complicate dialogue efforts.



In an interview with KBS aired on the eve of his second year in the office, the South Korean president said that North Korea's missile fired earlier in the day flew relatively long distance.





(Yonhap)

But the president indicated that Seoul would seek to send rice to North Korea as humanitarian aid, and urged for an early dialogue with opposition parties to process his plan.According to Moon, US President Donald Trump told him that he likes Kim Jong-un and wants to dialogue with him.

