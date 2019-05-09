Cheong Wa Dae 'very concerned' about N. Korea's rocket fire

NATIONAL

South Korea's presidential office expressed serious concern Thursday about North Korea's firing of what are believed to be short-range missiles.



In a statement, Cheong Wa Dae said such an act is "not helpful at all" to efforts to improve inter-Korean relations and ease military tensions on the peninsula.



South Korea's military announced that North Korea shot the projectiles into the East Sea, hours before President Moon Jae-in's special interview with a local broadcaster, KBS, to mark the second anniversary of his taking office, slated for Friday.





(Yonhap)

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun is also on a visit to Seoul for consultations with South Korean officials.Cheong Wa Dae earlier said Chung Eui-yong, head of its National Security Office, was "keeping close tabs" on the situation, communicating with the Ministry of National Defense and the Joint Chiefs of Staff via video conference, at the national crisis management center.(Yonhap)