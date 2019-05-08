Animal industry slams proposed stronger regulations on zoos

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The animal industry expressed concerns over stronger regulations on the operation of zoos and aquariums Wednesday, launching the Korea Animal Cultural Industry Association to protest a series of revisions concerning the management of animal containment facilities.At a press conference held in central Seoul, the KACIA, composed of 130 zoos, aquariums and animal cafes as well as three animal associations, blasted the revisions proposed earlier this year, arguing that they reflect only the views of animal rights activists.The proposed revisions are based on false and exaggerated assessment of risks of zoonotic diseases and seriously threaten our business, the KACIA officials claimed. They also said that the revisions fail to recognize the educational value of contact with animals.The two separate revisions to the Management of Zoos and Aquariums Act, which were submitted by Rep. Lee Yong-deuk and Rep. Han Jeong-ae of the ruling Democratic Party, center on acquiring permits, rather than registration currently required, for running animal containment facilities, and restricting spectators from touching and feeding animals in zoos. Rep. Park Dae-chul of the Liberty Korea Party also proposed a revision stipulating restrictions on movable zoos to prevent zoonotic diseases.“In the revisions on zoo management, small and medium-sized animal business owners’ opinions were not at all reflected,” KACIA head Ji Hyo-yeon, said, adding they were never invited to join discussions on the revisions.The proposed revisions came after a puma escaped from a zoo in Daejeon last year when a zookeeper failed to lock the cage properly. After the puma, which had been kept in a small cage, was shot dead, public calls grew for the shutdown of zoos.“If the regulations on zoos are necessary because of a rare accident, there should also be regulations on raising dogs as some 2,000 people are injured every year in accidents involving dogs,” Ji argued.Upon its launch, the KACIA vowed to fix the old way of managing their businesses, if there were any wrongdoings concerning animal protection, and shed the negative image of animal businesses.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)