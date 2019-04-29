N. Korea's new premier inspects cement, tractor plants

NATIONAL

North Korea's new premier, Kim Jae-ryong, has inspected a cement complex and a tractor factory, the North's state media reported Monday, marking his first known solo public activity since he was chosen for the post earlier this month.



Kim was named premier of the North's cabinet at the first session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly on April 11, replacing Park Bong-ju.





North Korea's new premier, Kim Jae-ryong (Yonhap)

The Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim called for officials at the cement complex to "properly organize operation for increasing the capabilities of building-materials production and give correct guidance over it, calling upon all the producers to strictly observe the technical rules and standard regulations in managing equipment in a responsible manner."At the Kumsong Tractor Factory, Kim "underlined the need to speed up the technical modernization for enhanced performance of rolling stocks, build up its own sci-tech forces through regular operation of sci-tech learning space, realize the integration of science and technology into production and thus add glory to the honor of being the unit associated with leadership exploits," the report said. (Yonhap)