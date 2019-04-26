Singer Park Yoo-chun appears for arrest warrant hearing

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

K-pop singer and actor Park Yoo-chun appeared before a local court for a hearing on his arrest Friday, over suspected use of an illegal drug after he recently tested positive for methamphetamine. The result is likely to come late Friday or early Saturday.Wearing a gray suit, Park, 33 and one-third of K-pop band JYJ, appeared before the Suwon District Court at around 1:50 p.m. to attend the hearing. He did not answer a barrage of questions by reporters at the scene.He is suspected of buying 1.5 grams of methamphetamines on three occasions and taking it on five occasions earlier this year with his former fiancee, Hwang Ha-na, who is the granddaughter of the founder of Namyang Dairy Products.The National Forensic Service conducted a drug test of a hair sample from his leg. The result was announced as positive earlier this week.Park has denied the accusations despite the test result.“The result is an undeniable fact, but our stance that Park did not use the illegal drugs remains unchanged,” his lawyer said, following the test result. “We are trying to figure out how the meth was detected in his body.”Park had called a press conference earlier this month where he denied the allegations.He also faces suspicions of attempting to destroy evidence by dyeing and shaving much of the hair from his body before undergoing the drug test.Police expanded their probe to include Park after Hwang, 31, reportedly told police that Park had lured her into taking illegal drugs with him. Hwang was arrested in early April on charges of buying and using methamphetamine in 2015.Police obtained security video footage showing Park picking something up about 20-30 minutes after wiring money to a bank account via an ATM in Seoul. Police suspect it was a package of illegal drugs.Park said he had wired the money at Hwang’s request and did not know about any drug deal.His management agency, C-JeS, expelled him from the agency and terminated its contract with him Wednesday, following the drug test result.JYJ is expected to disband in the fallout.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)