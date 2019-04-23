BTS 'Boy with Luv' ranks 8th on Billboard singles chart

ENTERTAINMENT

BTS' latest "Boy with Luv" clinched the eighth spot on Billboard's main singles chart, making it the highest-charted K-pop act ever, the US Billboard magazine said Tuesday.



"BTS' 'Boy With Luv,' featuring Halsey, vaults onto the Hot 100 at No. 8, marking the septet's second top 10 and the highest-charting entry for a K-pop group," it said. "It surpasses BTS' own 'Fake Love,' which debuted and peaked at No. 10 in June 2018."



"Boy With Luv" is the main track of the group's new EP "Map of the Soul: Persona" released on April 12.







BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)

Billboard said BTS is the first K-pop group that has more than two top 10 songs on the Hot 100 and ties K-pop singer PSY, who achieved two top 10 hits -- No. 2 with "Gangnam Style" in 2012 and No. 5 with "Gentleman" in 2013.BTS first entered the chart with "DNA," which reached the 67th spot in 2017, and later with "Mic Drop," which rose to 28th. Last year, the group ranked 11th with "Idol" and 10th with "Fake Love."The band's new seven-track album debuted atop the Billboard 200 for this week, becoming the first band since Beatles to score three Billboard No. 1 albums in less than a year.The latest chart result will be officially released Tuesday (US time).The latest BTS single also launched at fifth on the Billboard Streaming Songs chart, the highest rank for the band on the chart so far and the second top 10 after "Fake Love" peaked at No. 7, according to the Billboard website.The same single also ranked No. 3 on the Digital Song Sales chart, marking the fourth BTS song hitting the chart's top 10. (Yonhap)