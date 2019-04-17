[News focus] Moon may face tough task as mediator in denuclearization talks

“Now is the time to prepare and push for an inter-Korean summit,” Moon said in his weekly meeting with senior aides on Monday, adding that denuclearization talks and other matters related to the Korean Peninsula peace process has entered the phase of building on foundation built over the past year, and that preparations are needed to reap concrete results.
|North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is seen watching a North Korean Air Force drill Tuesday. This is the first time Kim has inspected a military event since November, when he reportedly attended the testing of a newly developed weapons system. Yonhap
At Monday’s meeting, Moon also said that both US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have expressed a willingness to continue the dialogue.
“Our government will take the lead in substantially resolving the North Korean nuclear issue and sustainable peace process on the peninsula,” Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said at a forum on Wednesday, reiterating the government’s “driver’s seat” in related matters.
“Since the North Korea dialogue began, Moon has taken on the role of a mediator, rather than the driver, and his meetings with Kim, and US officials, have served as stepping stones for US-North Korea dialogue.”
Discussions on the first US-North Korea summit began in the wake of the first Moon-Kim summit in April. When Trump called off the meeting in late May last year, Moon met Kim on the North’s side of the truce village of Panmunjom on May 26.
On the following day, the US and North Korea began working-level talks for the first Trump-Kim summit, which took place on June 12 in Singapore.
Toward the end of last year, US-North Korea relations appeared to sour, with a meeting between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea’s top nuclear negotiator Kim Yong-chol being cancelled in early November. On Nov. 30, Moon met with Trump on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, and on the following day Trump revealed that his second meeting with Kim was in the works.
Kim and Trump met for the second time in Hanoi at the end of February, but the summit ended without an agreement.
With denuclearization talks appearing to run aground, Moon met Trump last week in Washington, following which Seoul officials revealed plans to arrange the fourth inter-Korean summit in the near future.
While Kim did express willingness to meet Trump for the third time in Friday’s speech, the North Korean leader also conveyed dissatisfaction with Seoul, fanning speculations that Moon faces a tougher task as a mediator.
In the speech, Kim said that policy of depending on foreign powers must be ended, and that all matters should become secondary to improving inter-Korean relations, accusing Seoul of failing to follow through with inter-Korean agreements.
“(South Korea) should not be playing the role of meddlesome mediator, facilitator, but must become a directly involved party that defends the good of the people as a member of the race,” Kim said, describing Seoul’s actions as attempting to assess the stances taken by concerned parties.
“North and South, and all (Korean) people overseas must resist and break the US and South Korea’s conservatives scheme to challenge the historic movement for peaceful unification.”
Kim also called on the South Korean government to take action to show its sincerity for improving inter-Korean relations.
The North Korean leader also accused the US of provoking Pyongyang, and threatened a change in its policies saying that Pyongyang will respond in kind to “hostile policies” against his country.
Some experts say that Kim’s speech carried a more fundamental demand that goes beyond dissatisfaction about inter-Korean relations, and Seoul’s role in mediating.
“The message is very clear. (To resolve the matter between) the Korean people, this means setting the US aside, but why (is Moon) assessing both the North Korean and US positions,” Konyang University professor emeritus Kim Tae-woo, former head of the Korea Institute for National Unification, said.
He added that Kim’s message to Seoul is to stop mediating with the US, and that North Korea’s dissatisfaction with Seoul’s mediation is clear.
“The current situation is textbook Finlandization. By attempting to mediate between the US and the North, (Seoul) has lost the trust of both sides, and is now being pressured on two sides.”
North Korea, meanwhile, appears to be seeking to strengthen cooperation with its traditional allies China and Russia.
Pyongyang’s relations with Beijing have shown signs of significant improvement since early last year, with Kim having visited China four times since March, and held meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The two countries have also opened a monthlong exhibition to mark the first anniversary of Kim’s first official visit to China and 70 years of China-North Korea relations in Beijing.
In addition, Pyongyang is reportedly working with Moscow to arrange Kim’s first summit with President Vladimir Putin.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)