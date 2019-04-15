Sewol victims’ families call for probe into ferry tragedy, punishment

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Bereaved families of the victims of the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster on Monday called for a fresh prosecutorial investigation into the event and punishment for those accountable, a day before the fifth anniversary of the disaster.Five years after the 6,800-ton ferry sank in off the southern coast on April 16, 2014, killing 304 people -- most of whom were high school students on a field trip -- the victims’ families have said justice has not yet been served because of attempted cover-ups.Holding accountable those who have tried to obscure the truth behind the accident -- including former President Park Geun-hye and main opposition Liberty Korea Party Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn, then the justice minister -- is the only way to make Korean society safer and allow it to move on, they said at a press conference at Gwanghwamun Square.“What we want in terms of finding the truth is not much. We demand punishment for criminals and murderers who asked the victims to stay still (aboard the sinking ship) and who did not order an evacuation,” said Jang Hoon, father of deceased student Jang Joon-hyung.The first step is to establish a unified special investigation team under the prosecution with the power to investigate and file charges, they added, as ongoing cases related to the Sewol sinking are handled separately across several local and military courts.By creating a unified body, the families believe the probe into those accountable for the botched rescue operation and the follow-up process -- indictments and court proceedings -- could be quicker and more responsive.The families also released a list of the names of those they have accused of being responsible for disrupting the rescue operation and the effort to find the cause of the Sewol tragedy.They drew up the list based on the investigation results by the prosecution and special investigation committee into the maritime disaster and the ferry, Jang said, amid slow progress on bringing justice to those who they believe should face justice.Also on the list are officials from the Coast Guard, presidential office, National Intelligence Service, Defense Security Command, Oceans Ministry and Justice Ministry.The names include then-presidential chief of staff Kim Ki-choon, Kim Jang-soo, then-Coast Guard chief Kim Suk-Kyun, then-presidential secretary for national security Kim Jang-soo and then-National Intelligence Service chief Nam Jae-joon.The families accused them of abuses of power and manslaughter, the statutes of limitations of which are five years and seven years, respectively. They are planning to file complaints against them by approximately June after consultations, according to Jang.“What we want to know most is why the victims were not rescued when there was enough time and why they were not ordered to abandon the ship. We want to know whether it was because the government was just incompetent or there were other reasons,” said Park Rae-gun, co-head of an association of civic groups supporting the victims’ families.A petition on the presidential office’s website calling for a fresh investigation into the Sewol ferry disaster had garnered about 120,000 signatures as of Monday morning.With the previous committees aimed at finding the cause of the Sewol ferry tragedy bearing little fruit, the Special Commission on Social Disaster Investigation is now conducting an inspection into what went wrong in the rescue operation.The commission said that footage of Sewol that prosecutors had secured and which the Navy claimed it had retrieved may be different, raising suspicions over possible fabrication of the footage.But the commission has no authority to investigate those involved and file charges against them. It plans to refer the case to the prosecution, asking it to open an official probe into the allegations.The official event commemorating the victims of the ferry sinking will be held at 3 p.m. in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province. A large commemorative event featuring various performances was hosted at Gwanghwamun Square on Saturday.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)