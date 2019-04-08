BTS releases teaser video of new album's main track featuring Halsey

ENTERTAINMENT

K-pop superstars BTS released Monday a teaser video of "Boy with Luv," the main track of the band's upcoming album "Map of the Soul: Persona," featuring young American singer and songwriter Halsey.



The 46-second video, uploaded on BTS' official homepage and SNS accounts at the start of Monday, begins with an image of Halsey in a ticket box. She hastily closes the box office and leaves the movie theater before briefly encountering BTS in front of the theater.







(Big Hit Entertainment)

The scene is replaced by another image, in which the seven BTS members face backward on a dark stage lighted with a colorful screen with a neon sign with the word "Love."The 24-year-old American diva is the latest high-profile pop star BTS has chosen to work with after the boy band collaborated with American DJ Steve Aoki for a remix version of "MIC Drop" and Nicki Minaj, also for a remix version of "Idol," the main track of "Love Yourself: Answer."Having debuted in 2015, Halsey topped the Billboard 200 album chart with her second full-length album, "Hopeless Fountain Kingdom," in 2017.She previously released a photo of her meeting with BTS in Seoul in August last year, while she was in the South Korean capital for her local performance.The teaser came ahead of BTS' release of "Map of the Soul: Persona" on Friday, which the band will world premier live on the famous American variety show "SNL" on Saturday.The upcoming album has stayed No. 1 in the CDs & Vinyl category on the Amazon online store since preorders for the album started about a month ago. (Yonhap)