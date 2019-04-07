Some 1,000 foreigners join marathon in Pyongyang

NATIONAL

Some 1,000 foreigners participated in an international marathon in Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea, on Sunday amid eased tensions on the peninsula, the country's official news outlet and foreign media reported.



According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), foreign runners joined the Mangyongdae Prize International Marathon to celebrate the birthday of Kim Il-sung, the late grandfather of the country's current leader Kim Jong-un, which falls on April 15.



Foreign runners have been allowed to participate in the sports event since 2014.



Foreign news wires reported that close to 1,000 foreigners from China, Kenya and other countries joined the race, almost twice last year's figure.







Yonhap

The event came amid eased tensions on the peninsula, although the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended without an agreement in February due to differences over denuclearization measures and sanctions relief.The race was divided into marathon, half marathon, 10-kilometer and 5-kilometer races, the news agency said.The event was first held in 1981.