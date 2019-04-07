Korean stars lend helping hand to fire victims

ENTERTAINMENT

IU (Yonhap)

With the nation’s eastern region suffering from one of the worst blazes in recent years, Korean celebrities have stepped up to send relief funds to the people of Gangwon Province.“Gangnam Style” artist Psy has reportedly donated 100 million won ($87,873) to the Hope Bridge-Korea Disaster Relief Association, a private relief organization, which has been collecting relief funds for victims of the fire.Singer IU also reportedly donated 100 million won through ChildFund Korea, specifically to be used for children from the region.In addition, actors Kim Woo-bin and Kim So-hyun donated 20 million won and 10 million won, respectively, through Hope Bridge.Kim Seo-hyun, who starred in the hit JTBC series “Sky Castle,” gave 10 million won for people of her hometown, while Im Si-wan of ZE:A chipped in with 20 million won.Other K-pop stars Junho of 2PM and the trio Koyote did their part by each donating 30 million won, as did Sunmi with a donation of 20 million won.Fans of BTS joined in as well, donating over 10 million won in accumulated relief funds as of Sunday.The fire that started Thursday in Gosung-gun county, Gangwon Province, spread to neighboring cities and counties of Sokcho, Gangneung, Donghae and Inje, leaving one dead and 11 injured.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)