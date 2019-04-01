Grandson of SK Group founder arrested for alleged drug purchases

NATIONAL

A grandson of SK Group founder, Chey Jong-gun, was arrested Monday for allegedly buying liquid marijuana, police said.





Wearing a face mask, a grandson of SK Group founder appears at a police station on Monday, after he was arrested for allegedly purchasing liquid marijuana. (Yonhap)

The 31-year-old grandson, whose name was withheld, is suspected of making five purchases of liquid marijuana, which is illegal in South Korea, between March and May last year.

The grandson received liquid marijuana via a parcel service after contacting a seller using the encrypted mobile messaging app Telegram, police officers said.

Wearing a face mask, the grandson appeared at a police station in Incheon, west of Seoul, on Monday afternoon, but did not respond to questions by reporters about whether he admits to the charge.

(Yonhap)