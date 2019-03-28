Go to Mobile Version

Paris Baguette completes bread factory in China

By Yonhap
  • Published : Mar 28, 2019 - 20:09
  • Updated : Mar 28, 2019 - 20:12

BEIJING -- Paris Baguette, the flagship bakery brand of South Korea's SPC Group, said Thursday that it has completed a bread factory in China to meet growing demand in the world's second-largest market.

The new 40 billion-won (US$35.2 million) factory in Tianjin is able to produce 390 items, including bread, cake, processed food and sauces, according to the company.

It is the largest overseas production facility of SPC Group, which currently operates 12 factories abroad.

Paris Baguette factory in China (Yonhap)

"China's bakery market has big potential as its annual size reaches an estimated 4.4 trillion won," SPC Group chairman Hur Young-in said in an opening ceremony for the Tianjin factory.

He said the plant is expected to help the company expand business further in China.

Paris Baguette, the largest bakery chain in South Korea, has been expanding its presence in mainland China since 2004. It runs more than 300 stores across the country. (Yonhap)



