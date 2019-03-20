President nominates two new Constitutional Court justices

The president has tapped Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-sun, both district court judges, to become the newest members of the Constitutional Court's nine-member panel, Moon's office Cheong Wa Dae said.
|(Yonhap)
Moon, 54, is currently serving as a senior judge at Busan High Court, while Lee, 49, sits as a senior judge at the Seoul Central District Court.
The two will replace outgoing justices Cho Yong-ho and Suh Ki-suk, both of whom are set to step down April 19.
The justice-nominees must undergo parliamentary confirmation hearings before they can be appointed.
Constitutional Court justices serve single six-year terms. (Yonhap)