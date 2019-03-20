President nominates two new Constitutional Court justices

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in nominated two new justices to the Constitutional Court Wednesday.The president has tapped Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-sun, both district court judges, to become the newest members of the Constitutional Court's nine-member panel, Moon's office Cheong Wa Dae said.Moon, 54, is currently serving as a senior judge at Busan High Court, while Lee, 49, sits as a senior judge at the Seoul Central District Court.The two will replace outgoing justices Cho Yong-ho and Suh Ki-suk, both of whom are set to step down April 19.The justice-nominees must undergo parliamentary confirmation hearings before they can be appointed.Constitutional Court justices serve single six-year terms. (Yonhap)