Suran to release second EP on March 22

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Mar 12, 2019 - 14:38
  • Updated : Mar 12, 2019 - 14:38
Singer-songwriter Suran will unveil her second EP on March 22, marking her first release in over 21 months.

Her agency, Million Market, on Tuesday confirmed earlier reports of the imminent release featuring her single “Hide and Seek,” which came out earlier this month.

The single, written and produced by Suran, also features vocals by singer Heize and has topped the local charts of online music stores including Bugs.

Suran (Million Market)


Suran’s last release, in June 2017, was the EP “Walkin’.”

Having debuted in 2014 with the single “I Fell,” she is well known for the songs “Calling in Love,” “If I Get Drunk Today” and “Love Story.”


