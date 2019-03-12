Police probe allegation singer shared sex videos in Seungri's chat room

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Police have launched a fresh probe into allegations that a former talent show contestant illegally filmed sex tapes and shared the videos with several others, including BIGBANG member Seungri, in a mobile chat room.Jung Joon-young, a singer, songwriter and TV celebrity, best known for his part in KBS' variety show "2 Days & 1 Night," is under investigation over suspicions that he uploaded his own sex videos in a KakaoTalk group chat with his fellow entertainers, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.Jung, 30, is believed to have recorded the videos without the consent of the women he slept with and did so with at least 10 women, the police said.They will soon call in Jung for questioning over the allegations. Jung is currently overseas for shooting.Jung will call off his schedule and return home to "fully cooperate with the investigation," his agency said in a release Tuesday.The allegations come amid a widening police probe into Seungri, who's accused of providing escort services to his potential business partners for lobbying. Police have searched Club Arena, a nightclub in the posh Gangnam district, to collect evidence related to the alleged crime.Seungri said Monday he was retiring from the entertainment industry.Police are also looking into possible illegal video content being shared on Seungri's other chat rooms, they said. (Yonhap)