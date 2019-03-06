Go to Mobile Version

App-based food deliveries soar amid fine dust pollution

By Yonhap
  • Published : Mar 6, 2019 - 11:17
  • Updated : Mar 6, 2019 - 11:17

Application-based food delivery orders jumped nearly 8 percent over the weekend compared with a week earlier due to high concentrations of fine dust air pollution, the country's leading food delivery app said Wednesday.

From Friday to Sunday the number of app-based food delivery orders soared by 240,000 to 3.34 million, compared with a week ago, according to Baedal Minjok, or Baemin. 


(Yonhap)

"At this time of year, app-based food orders used to decline due to rising temperatures. But this year an increasing number of people are placing app-based orders," a Baemin spokesman said.

Smaller rival Yogiyo reported a 25 percent increase in app-based delivery during the same period. (Yonhap)



