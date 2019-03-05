Go to Mobile Version

Man with 62 criminal convictions detained for ‘drink and dash’

By Jo He-rim
  • Published : Mar 5, 2019 - 13:31
  • Updated : Mar 5, 2019 - 13:31
A 47-year-old man with over 62 criminal convictions was arrested again Tuesday for drinking and dashing, two months after being released from prison.

Gwangju Seobu Police Station detained the man for habitual fraud. He was caught trying to run away after consuming some 340,000 won ($300) worth of drinks at a bar on Feb. 26. 

(Reuters-Yonhap)

According to police, the man told them to detain him because the jail is “comfortable” and said that he had committed the crime deliberately. He also reportedly gave up on the investigation on warrant validity.

“I tried to earn money and worked at a salt farm in Sinan, South Jeolla Province. But I could not adapt (to the work) and quit,” the offender was quoted as saying in the police investigation.

Police said they are investigating the man for additional crimes.

(herim@heraldcorp.com)


