Co-head of Burning Sun club questioned over police ties

NATIONAL

Seoul police on Monday interrogated a co-head of a nightclub under investigation over allegations of narcotics use, sexual assaults, violence and corrupt ties with district police.



The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has called in the co-head of Burning Sun, identified by his surname, Lee, for questioning, it said.







(Yonhap)

Lee is suspected of bribing former and incumbent police officers, including a retired officer surnamed Kang, for overlooking illegalities at the club in the posh Gangnam district, such as drug use, permitting entrance, and selling alcohol, to minors.Lee turns out to be a former registered board member of a company that operates the Le Meridien Seoul hotel, inside which Burning Sun is located.Police have been investigating the nightclub over alleged selling and use of drugs. One employee has been detained and a Chinese woman is facing drug charges.The allegations have come under media spotlight since Seungri, a member of the boy band BIGBANG, worked as the club's public relations director. He has apologized over the scandal.Police have found out that the retired police officer Kang, who now runs a cosmetics firm, had a large promotional event at Burning Sun in July last year.The event took place in the midst of a police investigation over the alleged entry of a minor into the club and Kang is accused of helping the club owner get away with the infraction.The Gangnam Police Station closed the case in August, citing a lack of evidence. (Yonhap)