Ex-Moon aide handed 6-year jail term for graft, avoids being arrested

NATIONAL

A court on Thursday handed down a six-year prison term to a former senior secretary to President Moon Jae-in over a corruption case relating to a gaming industry body.



Jun Byung-hun, an ex-presidential aide for political affairs, was convicted of forcing two home shopping channels and a telecom company to donate 550 million won ($514,260) between 2014 and 2017 to the Korea e-Sports Association, over which he practically held control. But he was not taken into custody after the ruling.







Jun Byung-hun (Yonhap)

The Seoul Central Court also slapped him with a fine of 350 million won and an overdraft fee of 25 million won.The court did not issue a warrant to arrest him as it judged that "it is appropriate for him to appeal to a higher court and solve the dispute (with the prosecution) without detention."Jun is also accused of pressuring the finance ministry in July 2017 to set aside a fresh budget of 2 billion won for a project that the e-sports body had been pushing forward. The budget was drawn up but was scrapped after the prosecution began to probe Jun.Prosecutors sought an arrest warrant for Jun twice in November and December 2017, but they were turned down both times by the court, which cited disputable grounds for the charges. (Yonhap)