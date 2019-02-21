Car plummets into sinkhole in Busan

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A wide sinkhole opened up in Busan on Wednesday night and a parked car fell in.The sinkhole developed around 8:36 p.m. on Wednesday in a parking lot outside a residential building in Yeonje, Busan. The building security guard discovered the sinkhole around midnight.A resident’s SM5 fell into the sinkhole from the rear, but there are no reports of casualties.According to police, the sinkhole is 2.5 meters wide and 3 meters deep.A drainpipe is buried in the ground nearby, but police said it posed no additional danger. The Yeonje-gu Office is investigating to determine why the sinkhole developed in an effort to prevent further accidents.The Yeonje-gu Office, local fire authorities and police have put up safety fences and are working on repairing the sinkhole.By Lee Tae-hee (taeheelee@heraldcorp.com)