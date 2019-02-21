Car plummets into sinkhole in Busan

The sinkhole developed around 8:36 p.m. on Wednesday in a parking lot outside a residential building in Yeonje, Busan. The building security guard discovered the sinkhole around midnight.
|(Yonhap)
A resident’s SM5 fell into the sinkhole from the rear, but there are no reports of casualties.
According to police, the sinkhole is 2.5 meters wide and 3 meters deep.
A drainpipe is buried in the ground nearby, but police said it posed no additional danger. The Yeonje-gu Office is investigating to determine why the sinkhole developed in an effort to prevent further accidents.
The Yeonje-gu Office, local fire authorities and police have put up safety fences and are working on repairing the sinkhole.
By Lee Tae-hee (taeheelee@heraldcorp.com)