Coupang opens Apple brand store

South Korean e-commerce company Coupang said Friday that it had become an authorized online reseller of Apple products.Apple products such as the iPad Pro, new MacBook models and the Apple Watch Series 4, can be now found in Coupang’s Apple brand store where customers can use Coupang’s One-Touch Payment and receive rapid delivery via Coupang’s RocketDelivery service from January.Coupang is known for its extensive customer reach and record for maintaining the industry’s best customer service.According to Coupang, shoppers can enjoy Coupang’s service and trust the products they order as they carry Apple’s full warranty and come with after-sales customer service at Apple.Coupang currently offers more than 120 million items for sale and millions of retail items are available for guaranteed one-day delivery through Rocket Delivery.“Coupang will be an attractive purchase channel for customers who love or want to experience Apple products,” said Navid Veiseh, Coupang’s senior vice president of global e-commerce.“We will continue to expand the range of premium electronics brands like Apple, which, when combined with our Rocket delivery and RocketPay services, make Coupang the first place for customers to turn when shopping for premium electronics.”By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)