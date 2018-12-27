LG Electronics unveils exoskeleton work suit for physical labor

BUSINESS

LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday unveiled a new exoskeleton work suit that can help physical laborers by supporting their backs, enabling them to work with less effort as well as preventing injuries.



The South Korean tech giant claimed the new LG CLOi SuitBot, which is worn around the waist, reduces labor intensity by being activated when workers bend and stretch their back. The robotic system will especially help laborers carrying out repetitive tasks, the company said.







The product is also significant as it can be easily worn and taken off.LG Electronics said the demand for exoskeleton work suits at industrial sites has been rising sharply as they help laborers to work more efficiently and prevent potential accidents or injuries.Citing data compiled by BIS Research, LG Electronics said the global market for such systems is expected to reach 5 trillion won ($4.44 billion) in 2026, compared to 100 billion won tallied in 2016.In August, LG showcased another version of the CLOi SuitBot that strengthens legs and the lower body, helping users enhance their physical strength.The new SuitBot adds to LG's portfolio of CLOi machines. The company earlier introduced various products for different purposes, including navigation, cleaning, mowing lawns, serving and shopping.The new robot will be showcased at the CES 2019 in January.LG Electronics said it will continue to release robots that can be used at various locations, ranging from households to industrial sites to hospitals. (Yonhap)