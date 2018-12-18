Fans remember SHINee’s Jonghyun at memorial event

ENTERTAINMENT

No sounds of sobbing or wailing were heard at a memorial event for SHINee’s Jonghyun on Monday, but the singer’s death is still keenly felt by his fans.



On Monday evening, the event to commemorate the late lead vocalist of SHINee, who died a year ago, was held at a theater in S.M. Town Coex Artium in Gangnam.



It took the form of an art fair that showcased clips and writing dedicated to Jonghyun. The event also included a memorial service.







(Hong Dam-young/The Korea Herald)

