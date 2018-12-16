Hyundai Mobis to unveil windshield display technology at CES

BUSINESS

Hyundai Mobis Co., South Korea's biggest auto parts maker by sales, said Sunday it will introduce a windshield display technology for its autonomous vehicles that can play movies and be controlled with hand gestures.



Hyundai Motor plans to unveil the technology, which tracks a driver's eye and finger motions to manipulate the display while in autonomous drive mode, at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show, the carmaker said in a statement.







(Yonhap)

A movie can be shown on a wraparound windshield that encompasses the front seats, and the navigation and audio systems can be also be operated by finger motions in autonomous mode, it said.CES is one of the world's largest electronics trade shows, with the 2019 edition scheduled to open in Las Vegas in January. (Yonhap)